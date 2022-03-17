ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.84 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $56.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.72 million to $63.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.67 million, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $52.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of PRPH stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,559. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

