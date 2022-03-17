Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 318 ($4.14) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.33) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 318 ($4.14) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 291.20 ($3.79) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 313.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.12. The company has a market capitalization of £738.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.99).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.