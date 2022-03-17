Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($63.74) to €70.50 ($77.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.99.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.