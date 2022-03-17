Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

NYSE BWA opened at $38.16 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,734,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,721,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,242,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,265,000 after buying an additional 186,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.