Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sigilon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

SGTX opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 305.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

