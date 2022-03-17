Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sovos Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,111,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

