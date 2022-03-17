Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Decreased by B. Riley

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Luna Innovations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LUNA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

