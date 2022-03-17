Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Issued By Oppenheimer

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 462,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,372,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after buying an additional 176,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 238,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 68,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

