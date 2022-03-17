Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Quanta Services stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.84. 1,172,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,049. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

