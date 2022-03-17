Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0507 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and $182,717.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.02 or 0.06868254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,792.48 or 0.99989552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.