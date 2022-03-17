Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

RLYB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, CEO Martin Mackay bought 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $55,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

