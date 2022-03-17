Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

NYSE:RL opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

