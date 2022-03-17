Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) Director Purchases $69,500.00 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RPID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPID. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

