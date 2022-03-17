Raymond James Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.12.
Shares of OGI opened at C$1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.49.
OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
