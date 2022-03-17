Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

REAX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

