Real Brokerage (REAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Analysts expect Real Brokerage to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
REAX opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. Real Brokerage has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.
