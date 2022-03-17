RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $712.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in RealReal by 46.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 247,482 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in RealReal by 296.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.