Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

3/14/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

3/3/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $114.00.

1/18/2022 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $85.00.

NYSE C traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $57.24. 1,223,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,373,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

