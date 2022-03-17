Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 614 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $274.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $237.21 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.