Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Match Group by 214.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after buying an additional 786,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

