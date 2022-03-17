Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

OHI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

