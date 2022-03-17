Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,430,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 258,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.25.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

