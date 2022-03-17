Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,017 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after buying an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

