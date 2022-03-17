Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWCB)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.