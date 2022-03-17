Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) Critical Survey

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) and iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Regency Centers alerts:

This table compares Regency Centers and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 30.99% 5.47% 3.10% iStar 28.49% 18.55% 4.05%

This table compares Regency Centers and iStar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.17 billion 9.79 $361.41 million $2.11 31.58 iStar $308.63 million 5.47 $132.48 million $1.34 18.25

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Regency Centers and iStar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 5 0 2.42 iStar 0 0 3 0 3.00

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $74.54, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. iStar has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.24%. Given iStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iStar is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Regency Centers pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of iStar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats iStar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities. The Net Lease segment comprises activities of the company and operations related to the ownership of properties generally leased to single corporate tenants. The Operating Properties segment focuses in the activities and operations related to its commercial and residential properties. The Land and Development segment refers to the developable land portfolio of the company. The Corporate and Other segment represents all the corporate level and unallocated items, joint venture, and strategic investments, which are not included in the other reportable segments. The company was founded by Jay Sugarman in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.