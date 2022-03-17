REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 13th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.50. 4,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

