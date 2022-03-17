Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BILL traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. 1,643,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
