Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $1,719,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BILL traded up $11.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.73. 1,643,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

