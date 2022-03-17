Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 700.41 ($9.11). Renew shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.71), with a volume of 109,807 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNWH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.01) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.08).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 719.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

