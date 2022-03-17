Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 27.6% in February

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Shares of KRMD stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.36. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.