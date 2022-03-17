Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

3/2/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $11.00.

2/28/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00.

2/25/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

2/16/2022 – Pactiv Evergreen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 161,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,342. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.29. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $78,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 143,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

