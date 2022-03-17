Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 55,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,337 shares.The stock last traded at $57.47 and had previously closed at $57.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.81%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

