Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

