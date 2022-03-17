Reviewing ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ReneSola and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReneSola 14.79% 2.94% 2.29% Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00%

ReneSola has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReneSola and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReneSola $73.92 million 6.12 $2.78 million $0.17 38.18 Beam Global $6.21 million 21.23 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -17.33

ReneSola has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReneSola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ReneSola and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25 Beam Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

ReneSola presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.60%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.18%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than ReneSola.

Summary

ReneSola beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

