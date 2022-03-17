Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.