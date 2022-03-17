Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Purchases A$28,000.06 in Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith purchased 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.06 ($20,143.93).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 40.36 and a quick ratio of 40.29.
About Rex Minerals (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Rex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.