Richard A. Hoker Sells 4,085 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CF opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after buying an additional 422,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.