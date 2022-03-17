Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.