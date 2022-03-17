Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,850 ($63.07) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,418 ($70.46) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,545.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,085.43. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a market capitalization of £87.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

