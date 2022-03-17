Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Up 20.1% in February

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the February 13th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 523,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,546. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

