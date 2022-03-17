RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

RLJ stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.91. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

