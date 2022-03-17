RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 25.4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) shares shot up 25.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.53. 1,076,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,342,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,057,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 1,711,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after buying an additional 465,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after buying an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter worth $17,159,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

