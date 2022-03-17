Rocket Vault Hits Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.33 or 0.06768762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.68 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040421 BTC.

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

