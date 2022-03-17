RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RKLB. Bank of America lowered their target price on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RocketLab from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RocketLab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 20.14.

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.30. RocketLab has a 1-year low of 7.55 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,993,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

