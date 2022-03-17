Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.00. 568,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day moving average of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

