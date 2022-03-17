Ronald Bisio Sells 2,660 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TRMB opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About Trimble (Get Rating)
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
