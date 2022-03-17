Ronald Bisio Sells 2,660 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TRMB opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trimble by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,763,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Trimble by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

