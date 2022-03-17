Roper Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $16.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $457.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,139. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $389.79 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after purchasing an additional 62,983 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

