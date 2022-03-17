Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,116.67 ($53.53).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,419 ($44.46). 1,504,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,075. The company has a market capitalization of £87.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,737.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,869.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.06).

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($49.86) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,925.62). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($48.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($195,734.72). Insiders have bought 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029 in the last 90 days.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.