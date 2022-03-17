Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $220.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $152.45 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

