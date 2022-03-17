Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.90) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.95).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.21. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.36).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

