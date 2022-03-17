Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 153,967 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,967 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

