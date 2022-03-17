Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

